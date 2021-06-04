Marillion and Alan Parsons confirmed for Cruise To The Edge 2022

Cruise To The Edge 2022's line-up has been revealed. Headliners Marillion, Alan Parsons, Transatlantic and Al Di Meola will be joined by Riverside, Saga, The Flower Kings, Adrian Belew, Haken, Pendragon and many more. Among those making their Cruise debuts are Al Stewart, King's X, McStine & Minnemann, Pattern-Seeking Animals.

Organisers say the five-night prog cruise, which sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida on May 2, 2022, is the biggest yet and will also include Q&A sessions, theme nights and other events designed to optimise the artist/fan experience. The event will take place on the newly renovated ship, Mariner Of The Seas, and include new ports as well as CTTE Late Night Live, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents.

Reservations for the cruise open on June 9, 2021.