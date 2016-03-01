Marillion album prints go on sale

Photographer and graphic artist Carl Glover has made a range of his Marillion artwork available to buy.

He created several album covers for the band including 1998’s Radiation, 2004’s Marbles and 2007’s Somewhere Else, along with accompanying inner art.

And he’s made a limited amount of six of the iconic images available to purchase for the very first time. Each measures 23”x23” and they are described as“perfect for framing” and “timeless pieces of art for the home.”

Each print is individually numbered and signed by by Glover.

For more, visit Glover’s PledgeMusic page.

Marillion are currently working on what will be their 18th studio album and will, head out on the road next month.

Apr 29: Sao Paulo Tom Brasil, Brazil

Apr 30: Rio Vivo Rio, Brazil

May 01: Belo Horizonte SESC Palladium, Brazil

May 03: Buenos Aires Gran Rex, Argentina

May 05: Valparalso Teatro Municipal De Valparalso, Chile

May 07: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

May 10: Lima Parque De La Exposlcion, Peru

Jun 17: Zurich Rock The Ring, Switzerland

Jun 19: London Stone Free Festival, UK

Jul 14: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Jul 15: Erfurt Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany

Jul 16: Wertheim Burg Wertheim, Germany

Jul 18: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Jul 19: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Jul 20: Fulda Universitatsplatz, Germany

Jul 25: Slupsk Dollna Charlotty X Festival, Poland

Aug 05: Schwetzingen Open Air Im Park, Germany

Aug 06: Nurnberg Lieder Am See, Germany

Aug 08: Colgne Theater Am Tanzbrunnen, Germany

Aug 11: Schaffhausen Stars In Town Festival, Switzerland

Oct 21: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 22: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA

Oct 25: Denver Paramount Theatre, CP

Oct 27: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 28: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 29: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Oct 31: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Nov 01: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Nov 02: Québec L’Impérial Bell, QC

Nov 04: Boston Royale Boston, MA

Nov 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Nov 06: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA

Nov 08: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Nov 27: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Dec 03: Cardiff The Tramshed, UK

Dec 06: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands

Dec 07: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands