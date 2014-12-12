Mariachi El Bronx plot 2015 UK tour

Mariachi El Bronx have confirmed a UK tour early next year, following the launch of a single entitled New Beat.

The alter-ego of punk band The Bronx are currently touring Europe with Gogol Bordello. Four UK and Ireland dates remain – Sheffield Academy tonight (December 12), London Roundhouse tomorrow (December 13), Nottingham Rock City (14) and Dublin Academy (16).

They return for 15 headline shows in February. New Beat, taken from this year’s album Mariachi El Bronx III, is launched on January 19.

Tour tickets are on sale now.

Feb 03: Edinburgh Electric Circus

Feb 04: Glasgow King Tuts

Feb 05: Manchester Gorilla

Feb 06: Stoke On Trent Sugarmill

Feb 07: Leeds Key Club

Feb 08: Newcastle Cluny

Feb 10: Huddersfield Parish

Feb 11: Nottingham Bodega Social Club

Feb 12: Brisol Thekla

Feb 13: Gloucester Guildhall

Feb 14: London Brooklyn Bowl

Feb 15: Norwich Epic Studios

Feb 16: Brighton Komedia

Feb 17: Guildford Boileroom

Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach