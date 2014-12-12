Mariachi El Bronx plot 2015 UK tour

Mariachi El Bronx have confirmed a UK tour early next year, following the launch of a single entitled New Beat.
The alter-ego of punk band The Bronx are currently touring Europe with Gogol Bordello. Four UK and Ireland dates remain – Sheffield Academy tonight (December 12), London Roundhouse tomorrow (December 13), Nottingham Rock City (14) and Dublin Academy (16).
They return for 15 headline shows in February. New Beat, taken from this year’s album Mariachi El Bronx III, is launched on January 19.
Tour tickets are on sale now.
UK dates
Feb 03: Edinburgh Electric Circus
Feb 04: Glasgow King Tuts
Feb 05: Manchester Gorilla
Feb 06: Stoke On Trent Sugarmill
Feb 07: Leeds Key Club
Feb 08: Newcastle Cluny
Feb 10: Huddersfield Parish
Feb 11: Nottingham Bodega Social Club
Feb 12: Brisol Thekla
Feb 13: Gloucester Guildhall
Feb 14: London Brooklyn Bowl
Feb 15: Norwich Epic Studios
Feb 16: Brighton Komedia
Feb 17: Guildford Boileroom
Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach