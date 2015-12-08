Manics announce Everything Must Go tour

Manic Street Preachers have announced five extra arena shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Everything Must Go.

The Welsh rockers previously announced a show at Swansea’s Liberty Stadium on May 28 and have now added gigs in Liverpool, Birmingham, London, Leeds and Glasgow.

Editors will support on all dates except Swansea, where Super Furry Animals and Public Service Broadcasting will appear.

The Manics will play Everything Must Go in its entirety on the dates, before a second set of greatest hits and rarities.

MANIC STREET PREACHERS EVERYTHING MUST GO 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

May 13: Liverpool Echo Arena

May 14: Birmingham Genting Arena

May 16: London Royal Albert Hall

May 17: London Royal Albert Hall

May 20: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 21: Glasgow SSE Hydro

May 28: Swansea Liberty Stadium