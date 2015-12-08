Manics announce Everything Must Go tour

Manic Street Preachers have announced five extra arena shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Everything Must Go.
The Welsh rockers previously announced a show at Swansea’s Liberty Stadium on May 28 and have now added gigs in Liverpool, Birmingham, London, Leeds and Glasgow.
Editors will support on all dates except Swansea, where Super Furry Animals and Public Service Broadcasting will appear.
The Manics will play Everything Must Go in its entirety on the dates, before a second set of greatest hits and rarities.
MANIC STREET PREACHERS EVERYTHING MUST GO 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
May 13: Liverpool Echo Arena
May 14: Birmingham Genting Arena
May 16: London Royal Albert Hall
May 17: London Royal Albert Hall
May 20: Leeds First Direct Arena
May 21: Glasgow SSE Hydro
May 28: Swansea Liberty Stadium