Manic Street Preachers announce free show for NHS staff

Manic Street Preachers have announced they’ll play a free show for NHS workers later this year.

The concert will take place at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on December 4, and, the following night, the Manics will play again, with all profits going to NHS Wales charities.

The band say: “We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers. One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work.”

Tickets for both concerts will be available from 7pm tomorrow (April 10) through TicketMaster and direct from the venue.

Tickets will be limited to two per person – an eligible NHS staff member plus one guest. Anyone who works within NHS hospitals are eligible for free tickets including, but not limited to, doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners.

Manic Street Preachers are putting on both concerts in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen NHS workers bear the brunt of the crisis right across the UK.

The band’s most recent studio album Resistance Is Futile was released in 2018.