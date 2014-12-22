Joe Cocker dead at 70

Joe Cocker has died at the age of 70 after a battle against lung cancer.

The vocalist is best known for his 1969 version of the Beatles’ track With A Little Help From My Friends, featuring Jimmy Page on guitar, from his debut album of the same name.

He notched up another 21 records, the last of which was 2012’s Fire It Up. In 1999 he was named as one of the top 100 singers of all time by Mojo, then in 2008 was given a similar accolade by Rolling Stone.

Cocker won a Grammy for Up Where We Belong, a duet with Jennifer Warnes used in the 1982 movie An Office And A Gentleman. He was given an OBE in 2007.

The Sheffield-born artist’s management company confirmed his passing. Agent Barrie Marshall said: “Joe was simply unique. He was without doubt the greatest rock-soul singer to come out of Britain, and he remained the same man through his life.

“He was a true star – but a kind an humble man who loved to perform. Anyone who ever saw him live will never forget him. It will be impossible to fill the space he leaves in our hearts.”