Maid Of Stone festival confirms Glenn Hughes as second headliner

Glenn Hughes has been confirmed as the Saturday night headliner for the inaugural Maid Of Stone festival, which will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, from July 21-23. Hughes will be performing a set of Deep Purple classics. Also confirmed for Saturday are much-loved heavy metallers Orange Goblin. Sunday night's headliners Airbourne were confirmed in January.
More details have also emerged of Friday's opening night party, which will feature headliners The Treatment, plus The Hot Damn! and Fury. This is in addition to a show from live karaoke band Rockaoke, which will give fans the opportunity to perform on a festival stage.
The full Maid Of Stone weekend lineup is below. Tickets for the festival – which also promises "cask ales, the best in worldwide street food, fairground rides, amazing entertainment and camping options" – are on sale now (opens in new tab).
The news of Hughes's addition to the bill comes a month after the former Deep Purple bassist and singer announced a UK tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's 1974 album Burn. The run of 11 shows will kick off on October 10 at the Picture Dome in Holmfirth, and conclude at the end of that month at The Academy in Manchester.
Saturday 22 July 2023
Glenn Hughes
Orange Goblin
The Hunna
Kris Barras Band
Kira Mac
Collateral
The Cold Stares
Bad Touch
Gin Annie
Tygers Of Pan Tang
Jordan Red
Trident Waters
Miguel Montalban & The Southernn Vultures
Sweet Crisis
Gallows Circus
The Lost Search Party
Hunted By Elephants
Skinny Knowledge
Sunday 23 July 2023
Airbourne
Skindred
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons
Elles Bailey
Florence Black
Sons Of Liberty
Robert Jon And The Wreck
Chantel Mcgregor
Black Spiders
Nitroville
Outlaw Orchestra
Brave Rival
Troy Redfern
Haxan
Wicked Stone
Unknown Refuge
Nine Miles South
Death Ingloria