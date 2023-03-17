Maid Of Stone festival confirms Glenn Hughes as second headliner

Glenn Hughes has been confirmed as the Saturday night headliner for the inaugural Maid Of Stone festival, which will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, from July 21-23. Hughes will be performing a set of Deep Purple classics. Also confirmed for Saturday are much-loved heavy metallers Orange Goblin. Sunday night's headliners Airbourne were confirmed in January.

More details have also emerged of Friday's opening night party, which will feature headliners The Treatment, plus The Hot Damn! and Fury. This is in addition to a show from live karaoke band Rockaoke, which will give fans the opportunity to perform on a festival stage.

The full Maid Of Stone weekend lineup is below. Tickets for the festival – which also promises "cask ales, the best in worldwide street food, fairground rides, amazing entertainment and camping options" – are on sale now (opens in new tab).

The news of Hughes's addition to the bill comes a month after the former Deep Purple bassist and singer announced a UK tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's 1974 album Burn. The run of 11 shows will kick off on October 10 at the Picture Dome in Holmfirth, and conclude at the end of that month at The Academy in Manchester.

Saturday 22 July 2023

Glenn Hughes

Orange Goblin

The Hunna

Kris Barras Band

Kira Mac

Collateral

The Cold Stares

Bad Touch

Gin Annie

Tygers Of Pan Tang

Jordan Red

Trident Waters

Miguel Montalban & The Southernn Vultures

Sweet Crisis

Gallows Circus

The Lost Search Party

Hunted By Elephants

Skinny Knowledge

Sunday 23 July 2023

Airbourne

Skindred

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons

Elles Bailey

Florence Black

Sons Of Liberty

Robert Jon And The Wreck

Chantel Mcgregor

Black Spiders

Nitroville

Outlaw Orchestra

Brave Rival

Troy Redfern

Haxan

Wicked Stone

Unknown Refuge

Nine Miles South

Death Ingloria