AOR legends Magnum have announced a live album recorded at KK's Steel Mill, the Wolverhampton venue owned by former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, on December 10, 2022, at their final live show with founding guitarist and songwriter Tony Clarkin. Clarkin died in January 2024 following a short illness.

“It was the perfect evening," says frontman Bob Catley. "We finished our The Monster Roars tour in Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill was packed out and the promoter was a passionate Magnum fan. I couldn’t imagine a more worthy farewell to Tony than those recordings."

The band have also released a lyric video for the live version of Magnum's early classic Kingdom Of Madness.

"The title track Kingdom Of Madness from our 1978 debut album is one of the most frequently played songs of our career, an absolute fan fave and typical of the music we wrote back then. A true classic and the perfect encore at every show for almost fifty years. A Magnum gig wouldn‘t have been complete without this number!"

Live At KK's Steel Mill will be released on January 10, 2025, on 2CD and 3LP via SPV/Steamhammer. Pre-orders are available now.

The album arrives ahead of a short tribute tour, which kicks off at the Kentish Town Forum in London on January 21, and finishes with a pair of shows back at KK's Steel Mill.

"My father was an extremely modest and humble man who would probably be surprised at how much the large Magnum community continues to love him to this day," says Clarkin's daughter Dionne. "He always believed that few people would really care if one day he would no longer be with us.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As it turns out, the exact opposite is the case: We all miss him, his huge artistic achievement and his great empathy as a father, friend and musician!” Which is why Live at KK’s Steel Mill is undoubtedly one of the most emotional albums in Magnum’s longstanding career!"

Full tracklist and dates below.

Magnum - Kingdom Of Madness - Live (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

CD1

1. Days Of No Trust

2. Lost On The Road To Eternity

3. The Monster Roars

4. The Archway Of Tears

5. Dance Of The Black Tattoo

6. Where Are You Eden?

7. The Flood

8. The Day after The Night Before

CD2

1. Wild Swan

2. Les Morts Dansant

3. Rockin' Chair

4. All England's Eyes

5. Vigilante

6. Kingdom Of Madness

7. On A Storyteller's Night

8. Sacred Hour

Jan 21: London O2 Kentish Town Forum

Jan 22: Manchester Academy 1

Jan 24: Glasgow The Garage

Jan 25: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill

Jan 26: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill

Tickets are on sale now.