Machine Head’s Robb Flynn applauds fans for their support

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has praised the band’s fans for sticking with them through “a veritable hurricane of negativity.”

Some have been critical of the material on new album Catharsis since its launch at the end of January, with Flynn pointing out that although CD sales have dropped across the board for many artists, he’s been encouraged by the number of combined streams and sales Catharsis has racked up in its first two weeks.

In a lengthy Facebook post, he says: “I really gotta give the biggest shout out humanly possible to the Head Cases of America who have stood their ground through a veritable hurricane of negativity, online hate, and belligerent-ass-reviews to go out there and grab this album. Frankly it’s a miracle we did those kind of numbers!

“The sheer vitriol aimed at myself and the band, is to put it mildly, staggering. We make no apologies.

“But the fact remains, you stood with us! You deserve to be applauded so fucking loudly our hands should hurt from clapping and our throats from cheering. We are unbelievably grateful to you… more than you will ever know.

“What I’d also add to that we will rely on you, build off you, and champion you for standing with us, in what are frankly ‘weird fucking times.’”

Machine Head are currently on the road across North America. Find a full list of dates below.

