Machine Head seek mystic knowledge in trailer No.2

Machine Head have released a second trailer for upcoming album Bloodstone & Diamonds, offering more hints at what to expect from the follow-up to 2011’s Unto the Locust.

It opens with a tarot reader asking, “Is there something you wish to know?” Mainman Robb Flynn replies, “What does the future hold?” and the mystic answers, “Change is coming – a great battle is upon you.”

The two-minute clip follows the first instalment which appeared last week and clocked in at nearly double the length.

Flynn recently admitted the making of their eighth studio work had been more of a challenge than they’d anticipated. It forced them to cancel a US tour, which landed them in trouble with fans of planned support act Children Of Bodom.

But he insisted: “We feel this record is a milestone; we have something truly special here. I feel proud, man – I just feel like we killed it on this thing.”

Bloodstone & Diamonds is released on November 10 via Nuclear Blast. The band tour the UK next month, without Devil You Know, who say they’ve been forced to pull out for business reasons. Machine Head are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now.

Dec 06: London Roundhouse

Dec 07: London Roundhouse

Dec 09: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 11: Plymouth Pavilions

Dec 13: Glasgow O2 Academy 2

Dec 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 16: Manchester Apollo

Dec 17: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 18: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 19: Dublin Academy