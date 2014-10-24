Flynn bites back at Bodom ‘Hate Crew’

Machine Head mainman Robb Flynn has slammed Children Of Bodom fans for their reaction to the bands’ US tour postponement – and blamed Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho for it.

Flynn changed plans to hit the road after production on eighth album Bloodstone & Diamonds overran. That led to Laiho saying: “I will not go into details on why or what happened, but this had nothing to do with me or Children Of Bodom. But hey, you know what? Shit fuckin’ happens, life goes on.”

Now Flynn responds via his blog: “The Children Of Bodom ‘Hate Crew’ has been out in full force tonight in light of the tour being rescheduled. It’s typical shit talking.

“Most people usually need the motivation to act like fools – and Alexi’s little bitch-ass response certainly got the Hate Crew fired up. Hate Crew? More like Alexi-ain’t-that-Great-Crew! More like Bought-a-ticket-too-Late-Crew! More like It’s-not-my-fault-you’re-a-virgin-and-can’t-get-a-Date-Crew!”

And he’s thrown his support behind Machine Head fans who, he says, have been faced with claims that Bodom are the better band. “We’ve got the Head Cases, the die-hards, armed to the teeth and defending us to the bitterest of deaths,” says Flynn. “For every person that complains about the tour getting cancelled, the Head Cases are like, ‘Shut the fuck up – life goes on!’

“Shit does happen, and sometimes life doesn’t go the way you want it to.”

Bloodstone & Diamonds will be released on Nov 10 via Nuclear Blast. Machine Head are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now. They tour the UK in December:

Dec 06: London Roundhouse

Dec 07: London Roundhouse

Dec 09: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 11: Plymouth Pavilions

Dec 13: Glasgow O2 Academy 2

Dec 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 16: Manchester Apollo

Dec 17: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 18: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 19: Dublin Academy