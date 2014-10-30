Machine Head drop Bloodstone & Diamonds trailer

Machine Head have released a trailer teasing their upcoming new album.

The metal icons release Bloodstone & Diamonds on November 10 via Nuclear Blast. And in the trailer, they discuss the inspiration for the record.

Frontman Robb Flynn recently told Metal Hammer that the album artwork “is meant to be like an alchemy book from the 1800s.”

He added: “So much of that symbolism, in alchemy, Masonic stuff and in the Tarot, there’s a duality to it. There’s a face value image, but when you look deeper you realise that it means something totally different. I love that in lyrics too.”

