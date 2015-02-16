Machine Head filming shows for DVD release

Machine Head will film a pair of shows in California this weekend for a future DVD release.

The band performed a UK tour in December following the release of their eighth album Bloodstone & Diamonds, and launched a two-month winter US run last month.

Billed as ‘An Evening With’, the group are playing longer than usual sets that feature material from the latest album alongside tracks from their back catalogue.

Machine Head will film shows at The Regent in Los Angeles on Friday, February 20, and at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Saturday, February 21, for a concert DVD.

The band say: “To commemorate the success of Bloodstone & Diamonds as well as the unquestionable success of our An Evening With Machine Head tour dates, we want to document the crazy, insane, over-the-top fans we have and show the world what the Head Cases of America are like, and what better place to do it than our home state of California.

“Help spread the word, Head Cases. We want Banana Men to come out, Spidermen to come out, Darth Raider and the Raider Nation in full regalia. We want this DVD to be a Heavy Metal Mardi Gras.”