Machine Head stream Bloodstone & Diamonds in full

By Metal Hammer  

Listen to the new Machine Head album

If you couldn't wait until Monday, Machine Head are streaming the album in its entirety right now.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to Unto The Locust is hitting shelves on Monday via Nuclear Blast but the band have shared it on their YouTube channel as a treat to fans.

Following the release of the album, Machine Head are heading out on tour in the UK at the dates below:

06.12. UK London - Roundhouse 07.12. UK London - Roundhouse 09.12. UK Portsmouth - Guildhall 10.12. UK Bristol - Academy 11.12. UK Plymouth - Pavillions 13.12. UK Glasgow - Academy 2 14.12. UK Leeds - Academy 16.12. UK Manchester - Apollo 17.12. UK Nottingham - Rock City 18.12. UK Birmingham - Academy 19.12. UK Dublin - Academy

Pick up the latest issue of Metal Hammer to read our EXCLUSIVE interview with Robb Flynn.

