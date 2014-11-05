Machine Head stream Bloodstone & Diamonds in full

If you couldn't wait until Monday, Machine Head are streaming the album in its entirety right now.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to Unto The Locust is hitting shelves on Monday via Nuclear Blast but the band have shared it on their YouTube channel as a treat to fans.

Following the release of the album, Machine Head are heading out on tour in the UK at the dates below:

06.12. UK London - Roundhouse 07.12. UK London - Roundhouse 09.12. UK Portsmouth - Guildhall 10.12. UK Bristol - Academy 11.12. UK Plymouth - Pavillions 13.12. UK Glasgow - Academy 2 14.12. UK Leeds - Academy 16.12. UK Manchester - Apollo 17.12. UK Nottingham - Rock City 18.12. UK Birmingham - Academy 19.12. UK Dublin - Academy

