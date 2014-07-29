Machine Head call in big guns for 21-date tour

Machine Head have announced a 21-date north American tour with support from Children Of Bodom, Epica and Battlecross.

The tour kicks off in Denver on Saturday, October 4 and wraps up in Hollywood on Saturday, November 1.

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn says: “Machine Head raised the bar with concert production for 2012‘s Locust tour, and now we plan to raise the bar again with our biggest US show yet, and the strongest lineup out there for 2014, period. This is a must-see event for any heavy metal fan in America.

“I am stoked that we were able to join up with our friends in Children Of Bodom, one of the premier power metal bands of our time, and our friends in Battlecross, who we toured with on Mayhem last year, and are going to bring the old-school thrash vibe. Epica’s symphonic metal will add a touch of much-needed class to the drunken shenanigans that will surely take place on this raucous tour.”

Children Of Bodom singer Alexi Laiho says he can’t wait for the tour – and for some vocal tips from Flynn. He says: “We’ve rolled with Machine Head quite a few times in the past. My best memories are kick-ass shows, parties, camaraderie and vocal coaching from Robb Flynn way back in 2008, so I think we’ll have a good time tearing it up all over North America. Not a bad way to end the long and non-stop tour cycle for Halo Of Blood.”

For the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit Machine Head’s website.