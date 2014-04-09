Machine Head Announce Super Intimate UK Dates

Machine Head are returning to the UK for a string of intimate dates this summer.. The dates will serve as the band's first on these shores for almost two years!

The guys will be laying waste to the following venues:

Tue 29-Jul UK, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Thu 31-Jul UK, Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

Sat 2-Aug UK, Newcastle University

Sun 3-Aug UK, Norwich Waterfront

Mon 4-Aug UK, Brighton Concorde

A new Machine Head album is expected later this year, with a limited vinyl demo edition of new track, _Killers & Kings, _due out just in time for Record Store Day on April 19. The demo comes in two different coloured vinyls (red and blue) with four different tarot card sleeves – Death, The Devil, High Priestess and Strength.

Killers & Kings tracklist:

Side A Killers & Kings (Demo)

Side B Our Darkest Days/ Bleeding (covers of Ignite songs, CA hardcore band)