Corey Taylor invites Machine Gun Kelly to “suck every inch of my dick”

Corey Taylor has re-opened his war-of-words with Machine Gun Kelly, likening the rapper-turned-pop-punk star to a “weird substitute teacher” and suggesting that MGK can “suck every inch of my dick” for disrespecting his rock and metal elders.

Slipknot’s frontman was speaking aboard the annual ShipRocked cruise, where he filled in the audience on the spat, which burst into the public realm last September when Machine Gun Kelly referred to Slipknot as ‘50 year olds wearing weird f**king masks’. Taylor later responded by suggesting that MGK had thrown his toys out of his pram after Taylor declined to work with him on his Tickets To My Downfall album: Slipknot’s singer shared messages he’d exchanged with MGK’s producer /Blink 182 drummerTravis Barker, in which he politely turned down the opportunity after Kelly began offering suggestions as to how Taylor’s contributions should sound.

“For those of you that don’t know, MGK doesn’t like me very much,” Taylor told his audience on the cruise. “And let me follow that up by saying I don’t care. I won’t fill you in on the whole fucking story because you can go online and look it all up. However, I will say this: he maintains that I started it. The truth is he started it. Now, I will explain to you why.

“If you don’t know, they asked me to do a tune with him. They sent it to me. I didn’t dig it. And I tried to do something with it because of my respect for Travis [Barker], because he and I worked together before. They sent me these really weird notes and they wanted me to sing his words. And I just said, ‘I’m not gonna do it.’ And I sent an email. I posted that email. And I didn’t hear back from him. And I thought it was done.

“Fast forward about eight months, and Machine Gun Kelly is doing this weird Instagram Live interview with Allie from Spotify,” Taylor continued. “And he goes off on this fucking rant about rock stars and comfortable shoes. It sounds as smart as you think it is… I mean, spit was coming out of his face.

“And I’m watching it and I’m going, ‘You fuck. You’ve been here for five minutes, basically, and you’re gonna fucking run your mouth about bands that have been doing this for 20 fucking years, like in the mud, in the dirt. They’re gonna wear whatever the fuck they want. You’re gonna walk in here with your fucking black tongue and try to talk some shit on some bands that would fucking circle your ass? Fuck you.’ So when I had my opportunity to say something, I did.”

Taylor referenced MGK’s outburst onstage at Riot Fest in Chicago, and implied that the the pop-punker’s anger may have resulted from the fact that Slipknot drew a much larger crowd at the festival.

“But he, to this day, maintains that I started it,” Taylor added. “It’s, like, the only reason I said what I said is because he said what he said.

“You don’t get to walk into a genre with the history, with the work… The fact that this genre really doesn’t get the fucking respect that it deserves. You don’t get to walk in as some weird substitute teacher and pretend that you can tell us what to wear – boots, shoes, house fucking shoes, slippers. Why don’t you suck every inch of my dick? You don’t get to do that. And these are bands that maybe I don’t even fucking know, but guess what? I fucking respect them because they get on fucking stage and they fucking give every fucking thing they’ve got.”

You can watch Taylor’s schooling of MGK below.