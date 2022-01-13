Machine Gun Kelly got engaged to Megan Fox and then they apparently drank each other's blood

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox – our modern day answer to Romeo and Juliet, only with more weed and astrological references – have agreed to tie the knot. And what did the couple do to celebrate? Did they perhaps pop a bottle of expensive bubbly? Facetime their friends and fam to share the good news? Nah. Excessively extra and cringe beings that they are, the couple shared in a glass of each other's blood to mark the special occasion. Well, that's what the kids – er, sorry – thirty year olds are doing these days.

As if their tell-all stories with big time publications weren't enough to prove their all-consuming love to the world, they've taken to social media to describe the moment where they agreed that they'd someday be man and wife, or weed and wife, if you fancy.

MGK, who has promised to release two new albums this year, shared an image of Fox's engagement ring formed of the couple's birthstones, alongside the caption: "Yes, in this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.

"I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

While Fox wrote underneath a video of the proposal in action, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.



"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.



"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes", before adding "…and then we drank each other’s blood".

Course they did. We might sound bitter, but really, aren't we all just waiting for that special someone to sink our teeth into? No? Okay. In other news, recently, the pair were seen chained together at a launch party for MGK's UN/DN LAQR line of nail polish. Why? Who knows.

Check out the posts below, and congrats to the happy couple.

