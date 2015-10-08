Lzzy Hale answers Ghost's call for nuns

Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale swapped her usual attire for a nun’s uniform as she answered Ghost’s call for women to work as ‘Sisters Of Sin’ at their shows.

Hale and a member of her crew were on hand at The Pageant in St Louis, Missouri, on Tuesday. It follows Ghost’s request for female fans to serve drinks on their world tour.

In a Facebook post, Halestorm say: “Sometimes you have a day off in St Louis on the same day that Ghost is playing in town. And sometimes Ghost not only invites your band out to see their show, but also has your singer and production assistant be Sisters Of Sin for the evening. Thank you, Ghost, that was awesome.”

Papa Emeritus III and co are in the US until November 1, then head to Europe in support of latest album Meliora, released in August. Halestorm continue their own world tour.