Ghost want 'nuns' for world tour

Ghost are looking for fans to dress up as nuns on their upcoming tour.
The occult rockers kick off the world tour in September 29 in Philadelphia, PA, and they hope to have a small army of nuns on hand to serve drinks.
In a Facebook post, Ghost say: “Ladies of the World. We are looking for females to serve as nuns at every gig, since we usually rely on local talent everywhere we go. So, if this is something for you, send your name, picture and date of birth to nunsjustwannahavefun@gmail.com.”
Interested applicants have to be at least 21 years old, and should include their chosen show location in the subject field.
Ghost’s latest album Meliora was released last month.
GHOST 2015 WORLD TOUR
Sep 29: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA
Sep 20: Montreal Metropolis, QB
Oct 01: Toronto Sound Academy, ON
Oct 02: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI
Oct 03: Chicago Riviera Theatre, MI
Oct 05: Lawrence Liberty Hall, KS
Oct 06: St Louis The Pageant, MO
Oct 08: New Orleans Civic Theatre, LA
Oct 09: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA
Oct 10: Orlando The Beacham, FL
Oct 11: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL
Oct 13: Dallas House Of Blues, TX
Oct 14: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX
Oct 16: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM
Oct 17: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Oct 19: Boise Knitting Factory, ID
Oct 20: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Oct 21: Portland Roseland Theatre, OR
Oct 23: San Francisco The Warfield, CA
Oct 24: Santa Ana Beach Goth Festival, CA
Oct 26: Los Angeles Mayan Theater, CA
Oct 27: Reno Knitting Factory Concert House, NV
Oct 28: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT
Oct 30: San Diego North Park Theatre, CA
Oct 31: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV
Nov 01: Phoenix Monster Mash Festival, AZ
Nov 09: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Nov 11: Gothenburg Lisebergshallen, Sweden
Nov 12: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 13: Stockholm Annex, Sweden
Nov 14: Copernhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Nov 16: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 18: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Lexembourg
Nov 19: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland
Nov 20: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 22: Budapest Barba, Hungary
Nov 23: Milan Live Club, Italy
Nov 24: Caluire Et cuire Le Radiant, France
Nov 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 27: Porto Hard Club, Portugal
Nov 28: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal
Dec 01: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Dec 02: Clermont Ferrand Cooperative de Mai, France
Dec 04: Munich Backstage, Germany
Dec 05: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Dec 07: Paris La Cigale, France
Dec 08: Antwerp Trix Hall, Belgium
Dec 09: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Dec 10: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Dec 12: Leeds Beckett University
Dec 14: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 15: Birmingham Institute
Dec 16: Newcastle Academy
Dec 18: Glasgow ABC
Dec 19: Manchester Ritz
Dec 20: Bristol Academy
Dec 21: London Koko