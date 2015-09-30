Ghost want 'nuns' for world tour

Ghost are looking for fans to dress up as nuns on their upcoming tour.

The occult rockers kick off the world tour in September 29 in Philadelphia, PA, and they hope to have a small army of nuns on hand to serve drinks.

In a Facebook post, Ghost say: “Ladies of the World. We are looking for females to serve as nuns at every gig, since we usually rely on local talent everywhere we go. So, if this is something for you, send your name, picture and date of birth to nunsjustwannahavefun@gmail.com.”

Interested applicants have to be at least 21 years old, and should include their chosen show location in the subject field.

Ghost’s latest album Meliora was released last month.

GHOST 2015 WORLD TOUR

Sep 29: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Sep 20: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Oct 01: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 02: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Oct 03: Chicago Riviera Theatre, MI

Oct 05: Lawrence Liberty Hall, KS

Oct 06: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Oct 08: New Orleans Civic Theatre, LA

Oct 09: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Oct 10: Orlando The Beacham, FL

Oct 11: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL

Oct 13: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Oct 14: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 16: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Oct 17: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Oct 19: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Oct 20: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Oct 21: Portland Roseland Theatre, OR

Oct 23: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 24: Santa Ana Beach Goth Festival, CA

Oct 26: Los Angeles Mayan Theater, CA

Oct 27: Reno Knitting Factory Concert House, NV

Oct 28: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Oct 30: San Diego North Park Theatre, CA

Oct 31: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Nov 01: Phoenix Monster Mash Festival, AZ

Nov 09: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Nov 11: Gothenburg Lisebergshallen, Sweden

Nov 12: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 13: Stockholm Annex, Sweden

Nov 14: Copernhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 16: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 18: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Lexembourg

Nov 19: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland

Nov 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 22: Budapest Barba, Hungary

Nov 23: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 24: Caluire Et cuire Le Radiant, France

Nov 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 27: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Nov 28: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Dec 01: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Dec 02: Clermont Ferrand Cooperative de Mai, France

Dec 04: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 05: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Dec 07: Paris La Cigale, France

Dec 08: Antwerp Trix Hall, Belgium

Dec 09: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Dec 10: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Dec 12: Leeds Beckett University

Dec 14: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 15: Birmingham Institute

Dec 16: Newcastle Academy

Dec 18: Glasgow ABC

Dec 19: Manchester Ritz

Dec 20: Bristol Academy

Dec 21: London Koko