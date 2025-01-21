"It's about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for": Lynyrd Skynyrd announce UK tour with Blackberry Smoke

Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a UK tour, and Blackberry Smoke are coming along for the ride. The run of four dates kicks off at Manchester's AO Arena on July 15 and visits Birmingham and Brighton before finishing at Wembley Arena in London on July 19.

"It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about," says frontman Johnny Van Zant. "There’s nothing like getting out there, playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”

Presale tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow UK time, while the general sale starts at 10am on Friday from AEG Presents.

Lynyrd Skynrd's last UK dates were in 2019, while Blackberry Smoke visited last summer on their Be Right Here Tour.

News of the UK trip arrives the day after Lynyrd Skynyrd announced a run of Canadian dates for later this summer. The 10-date schedule begins on September 10 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, and wraps up on September 25 at St. John’s Mary Brown’s Centre in Newfoundland.

Canadian presale tickets (use code SKYNYRD50) go on sale at 10am local time today, with the general sale kicking off at the same time on Friday. Support comes from fellow Southern Rock legends The Outlaws.

The current lineup of Lynyrd Skynyrd features Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Damon Johnson, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.

Full dates below.

Lynyrd Skynyrd 2025 Tour

Feb 06: Okeechobee Seminole Brighton Casino, FL

Feb 07: Hollywood Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL

Mar 05: Plant City Florida Strawberry Festival, FL

Apr 05: Livingston Rock The Country, LA

Apr 06: Georgetown Two Step Inn 2025, TX

Apr 26: Greenback Rock The Country - Knoxville, TN

May 03: Poplar Bluff Rock The Country - Poplar Bluff, MO

May 30: Atlantic City Ocean Casino Resort, NJ

May 31: West York Rock The Country - York, PA 2025, PA

Jun 14: Hastings Rock The Country, MI

Jun 20: Eau Claire Summer Jam 2025, WI

Jun 27: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 15: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 16: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 18: Brighton Centre, UK

Jul 19: London OVO Arena, UK

Sep 10: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 11: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Sep 12: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

Sep 13: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Sep 18: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Sep 19: Niagara Falls Fallsview Casino, ON

Sep 20: Laval Place Bell, QC

Sep 22: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB

Sep 23: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Sep 25: St. John’s Mary Brown’s Centre, NL