Lucinda Williams releases epic cover of The Beatles' classic While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Lucinda Williams has launched the next volume of her Lu's Jukebox series of albums. Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road will arrive on December 6 via Highway 20 Records, and is preceded by her version of George Harrison's classic While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

Williams kicked off the Lu's Jukebox series in October 2020, originally as a series of themed live performances to benefit struggling independent venues impacted by covid-19 and lockdown. It's since turned into a series of physical releases, with the previous six volumes covering the music of Tom Petty, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones, as well as celebrating Muscle Shoals, 60s country and Christmas music.

Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road was recorded at the legendary studio in North London where The Beatles recorded the bulk of their material, and includes covers of universal classics like Let It Be, With A Little Help From My Friends and The Long and Winding Road alongside less heralded songs such as Don’t Let Me Down, Yer Blues and I’ve Got A Feeling. Full tracklist below.

Last month Williams guested on a cover of Lady Gaga's Joanne released by New Orleans roots band Loose Cattle. The song comes from the band's upcoming album Someone’s Monster, which is out on November 1 via Single Lock Records

"I'm still sometimes unclear on whether this is real or I’ve simply micro-dosed my psychedelics incorrectly again, but it appears we have a duet of a Lady Gaga song with Lucinda Williams on this album,” says Loose Cattle’s Kimberly Kaye. “It’s so screamingly improbable on paper.”

Lucina Williams is currently on tour. Full dates below.

Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road tracklist

Don’t Let Me Down

I’m Looking Through You

Can’t Buy Me Love

Rain

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Let It Be

Yer Blues

I’ve Got A Feeling

Something

With A Little Help From My Friends

The Long and Winding Road

Oct 08: San Antonio Stable Hall, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio Stable Hall, TX

Oct 11: Fort Worth Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, TX

Oct 12: Tulsa The Guthrie Green, OK

Oct 17: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

Nov 08: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 09: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Nov 10: Jersey City White Eagle Hall , NJ

Nov 12: Medford Chevalier Theatre, MA

Nov 14: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 15: Providence Veterans Memorial Auditorium, RI

Nov 16: New London Garde Arts Center, CT

Nov 17: Wilmington The Grand Opera House, DE

Nov 19: Washington Lincoln Theatre, DC

Nov 20: Charlottesville The Paramount Theater, VA

Nov 23: Ocean City Music Pier, NJ

Dec 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY (Jesse Malin Benefit)

Dec 02: New York Beacon Theatre, NY (Jesse Malin Benefit)

Feb 22-28: Miami Outlaw Country Cruise, FL

