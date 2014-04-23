Trending

Lucassen and Giersbergen going epic

Ayreon mastermind promises concept double album with former The Gathering singer

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen and former The Gathering singer Anneke van Giersbergen have revealed they're working on an album together.

Both artists released well-received solo records last year – Giersbergen’s Drive was launched in September while Lucassen’s latest Ayreon work, The Theory Of Everything, appeared in October.

He says of the collaboration: “Expect an epic concept double-album, a combination of classical meets metal and acoustic folk.”

She adds: “It will be the two of us – a fabulous overall theme and everything between very loud and pure acoustic. This will be something special.”

Further details will be confirmed in due course.

