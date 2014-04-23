Lucassen and Giersbergen going epic

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen and former The Gathering singer Anneke van Giersbergen have revealed they're working on an album together.

Both artists released well-received solo records last year – Giersbergen’s Drive was launched in September while Lucassen’s latest Ayreon work, The Theory Of Everything, appeared in October.

He says of the collaboration: “Expect an epic concept double-album, a combination of classical meets metal and acoustic folk.”

She adds: “It will be the two of us – a fabulous overall theme and everything between very loud and pure acoustic. This will be something special.”

Further details will be confirmed in due course.