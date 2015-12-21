Luca Turilli offers free download single

Rhapsody have made single Il Cigno Nero [Reloaded] available to download for free in the run-up to the band’s Prometheus Cinematic World Tour next month.

The single is off album Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus, composed and produced by Luca Turilli, and was released on June 19 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The track has been remixed with a new bass arrangement, guitar parts and orchestration.

Turilli says: “There is a cool story related with Il Cigno Nero. I composed it in a couple of days on my grand piano and it was born as a bonus track only. But soon we all started loving its glorious melodies and the depth of the lyrics related with metaphysics and spiritual evolution.

“In a short time it defeated the whole ‘competition’ of the other tracks becoming the new album opener. I am really looking forward to playing it on stage on our upcoming tour.”

Il Cigno Cero [Reloaded] is available to download for free via Nuclear Blast.