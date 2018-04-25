Lovebites premiere live video for The Crusade

Lovebites - Battle Against Damnation 1. The Crusade

2. Break The Wall

3. Above The Black Sea

4. Under The Red Sky

Japanese metal outfit Lovebites have released a video for their new track The Crusade exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song has been taken from the band’s upcoming EP Battle Against Damnation, which is set to arrive on June 8 via JPU Records.

Band leader and bassist Miho tells Metal Hammer: “Humanity is faced with battles on a daily basis. Each person has their own fight, whether it’s illness, time, solitude, war or something else they have to face.”

Vocalist Asami adds: “However, we consider that humanity’s most serious adversary is its own destiny. Sometimes it’s essential to defy the fate bestowed from the heavens. Battle Against Damnation depicts such a fight.”

Lovebites formed in Tokyo in 2016 and launched their debut album Awakening From Abyss in October last year.

Speaking with Metal Hammer last month, guitarist Mi-Ya said she hoped their success would inspire more women to get involved in music.

She said: “Ever since I started being a performer with A Drop Of Joker, everyone said to me that female musicians have less power, male players have more stamina, but I don’t care about that. I just want to play what I want to play.

“If there’s a message I have for girls wanting to be in a band, I would say that you don’t have to drop your femininity and be as macho as a guy, and you don’t have to dress up and be pretty and cute. Just do what you want to do.”