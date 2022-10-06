Lost In Kiev team up with The Ocean's Loic Rossetti for Prison Of Mind

French post-rock quartet Lost In Kiev has shared a video for their latest single, Prison Of Mind, which features a guest appearance from The Ocean singer Loic Rossetti, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album Rupture, which will be released through Pelagic records on October 7.

"I've always been a strong advocate of collaboration in the creative arts world," says Rossetti of the collaboration. "Max asked me if I want to lend my voice to their new record, and I listened to the song and liked it right away, it was well constructed, I liked the music and the melodies a lot. I recorded the track in Berlin in our little vocal booth that we are using with The Ocean. The whole process was very smooth, not a lot of stress due to Covid, and I think we are all happy and proud of the final result. It was a real pleasure to work with them."

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for Rupture below.

Pre-order Rupture.

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)

Lost In Kiev: Rupture

1. We Are

2. Prison Of Mind (feat. Loic Rossetti)

3. Squaring The Circle

4. Another End Is Possible

5. But You Don't Care

6. Solastalgia

7. Digital Flesh

8. Dichotomy

9. Rupture