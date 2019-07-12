Looking for a new tent this festival season? Go Outdoors has a massive camping gear sale happening now...

We’re well into festival season now, and with 2000 Trees, Bloodstock and Reading & Leeds on the horizon it might be time to invest in some new camping gear to help you survive a debauched weekend outdoors.

Maybe you sacrificed half your gear to the weather gods at Drownload, or maybe your current tent had its first outing at the 1980 Monsters Of Rock? Either way, it's worth stocking up on camping essentials now rather than discovering a problem once you're already on-site.

Go Outdoors is currently hosting a monster sale on everything from Outwell sleeping bags and Vango tents, to Hi-Gear lanterns and SilentNight inflatable mattresses to make your festival experience even more enjoyable.

You’ll need a Go Outdoors discount card to get the best price, but you can pick one up from any Go Outdoors store.

Amazon's Prime Day bargain-fest is just around the corner, but in the meantime you should be able to satiate all your festival camping needs right here.

(Image credit: Go Outdoors) Outwell ECOcool Lite 24L - £79.99 £53. Save £26.99 Warm festival beer is a rite of passage, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a few cold brews to celebrate an epic day of bands - this powered cooler is ideal for chilling drinks and food.View Deal