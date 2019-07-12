Looking for a new tent this festival season? Go Outdoors has a massive camping gear sale happening now...

We’re well into festival season now, and with 2000 Trees, Bloodstock and Reading & Leeds on the horizon it might be time to invest in some new camping gear to help you survive a debauched weekend outdoors.
Maybe you sacrificed half your gear to the weather gods at Drownload, or maybe your current tent had its first outing at the 1980 Monsters Of Rock? Either way, it's worth stocking up on camping essentials now rather than discovering a problem once you're already on-site.
Go Outdoors is currently hosting a monster sale on everything from Outwell sleeping bags and Vango tents, to Hi-Gear lanterns and SilentNight inflatable mattresses to make your festival experience even more enjoyable.
You’ll need a Go Outdoors discount card to get the best price, but you can pick one up from any Go Outdoors store.
Amazon's Prime Day bargain-fest is just around the corner, but in the meantime you should be able to satiate all your festival camping needs right here.
Solus Horizon 4 Inflatable Tent -
£500 £249. Save £251
There's more than enough space for you and your crew to exist comfortably in this spacious 6-person tent. The inflatable poles means it'll take minutes to put up, ideal if it's hammering down.View Deal
Outwell ECOcool Lite 24L -
£79.99 £53. Save £26.99
Warm festival beer is a rite of passage, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a few cold brews to celebrate an epic day of bands - this powered cooler is ideal for chilling drinks and food.View Deal
Muc-Off Dry Shower -
£4.99 £2.50. Save £2.49
Nobody showers at festivals, but nothing quite freshens up the final day funk like a few squirts of this shower in a can. You'll definitely get fewer looks at the services on the drive home.View Deal
Hi-Gear Aura 3-Person Tent -
£220 £149. Save £71
Sleep three people comfortably, with enough porch space to store a weekend's worth of booze. It's waterproof, but the fabric is breathable too so it won't feel like a sauna.View Deal
Outwell Colosseum Sleeping Bag -
£64.99 £32. Save £32.99
Temperature control can be a nightmare at festivals, especially after a skinful. The Colosseum works like a regular sleeping bag, or it can be unzipped to create a plush double duvet.View Deal
SilentNight Double Flock Pump Airbed -
£60 £19. Save £41
If you're a festival veteran there's no shame in wanting a little more comfort when sleeping under canvas. Put this between you and the floor and your bangover may feel slightly better come the morning.View Deal
Vango Tango 200 2 Person Tent -
£95 £50. Save £45
You can't go wrong with a £50 tent. This compact 2-person setup weighs just over 4kg, making it easy to carry from the car park to the campsite.View Deal
Hi-Gear Aura Rechargeable Lantern -
£25 £12. Save £13
Finding your tent is one thing, but locating the bottle opener or your toothbrush once you're in it is a whole other conundrum. Light your way with this powerful, rechargeable lamp.View Deal
Outwell Deepsleep Self-Inflating Mat.
£69.99 £35. Save £34.99
A quick solution for camping comfort that packs down into a small carry bag and creates a 7.5cm cushion between you and the ground when inflated.View Deal
Black Diamond Storm Headlamp -
£55 £37.25. Save £17.75
We wouldn't recommend relying on your phone's torch to get you from A to B at night; it's not very bright and the battery won't last forever. Strap this on and light the way, hands-free.View Deal