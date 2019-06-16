Trending

The best internet reactions to Download Festival 2019's sh*tty weather

Festival goers have been coping with the atrocious weather at #Drownload with good old fashioned humour

The UK's biggest rock festival Download attracts punters from all over the globe. With a line-up that includes Smashing Pumpkins, Def Leppard, Anthrax, Slipknot, Slayer (in their final UK performance EVER) and Tool – who haven't played the country in over a decade – it's easy to see why it's such a BIG deal for British metallers. 

However, with all festivals, the weather can be your friend or foe  – sometimes both in the same day if you live in the UK, and sadly this year Download has been the victim of torrential showers, leaving the grounds a sludgy swamp of mud. 

That won't stop Downloaders though, and instead of bailing, the hardest of all festival goers (duh, we're metalheads after all!) have turned up, rocked on and taken to the internet to vent their frustrations. Here are some of the best reactions we could find!

Shout out to Lee Beck for this brilliant pic!

