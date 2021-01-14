Lonely The Brave release Keeper documentary to tee up album number three, The Hope List

Lonely The Brave have released a short documentary to tie in with the release of their new single Keeper, a final preview of their forthcoming third album, The Hope List.



The documentary aims to show exactly what were the English quintet’s ‘keepers’ amid a challenging 2020. Filmed in each of the band member’s respective hometowns, it takes a look at the realities for a band releasing music during a global pandemic, especially given the fact that two members work on the frontline for the NHS - drummer Gavin Edgeley as an ambulance driver and bassist Andrew Bushen as a nurse on the Covid wards - and tells the story of how, against the odds, their album came to exist.

Speaking about the new single, Bushen says, "Keeper was the first song we fully completed for the album [and the first the band wrote with new (ish) vocalist Jack Bennett] and remains one of our favourites. It will always hold a special place as the beginning of the new chapter."

Speaking of the five year gap between 2016’s Things Will Matter and the band’s new album, founding guitarist Mark Trotter says: “Given everything that’s happened to this band, it would have been remiss of us to try rushing into this or do something that wasn’t right. It takes time. We’ve been a band for over 10 years and stuck in our ways a lot. There has been a huge shift in dynamic now. It’s a completely different vibe from where we were before. There’s a renewed energy and a renewed focus. Everything feels very positive in the Lonely The Brave camp.”

The Hope List is set for a January 22 release on Easy Life Records, and can be pre-ordered now. Pandemic permitting, the band will tour the UK in April.