Lonely The Brave reveal new vocalist Jack Bennett

Lonely The Brave have announced that they’ve recruited vocalist Jack Bennett.

Bennett is known for his solo work under the name Grumble Bee and will make his live debut with the band at London’s Omeara on October 13.

The move comes following the departure of David Jakes, who left Lonely The Brave amicably in March this year saying that the grind of life on the road was beginning to have a negative effect on his mental health.

Speaking about Bennett’s arrival, the band say in a statement: “We don’t know where to start with everything that has happened over the last 12 months or so, so first of all we all want to say thank you to every single one of you that has messaged us with your support during this period.

“Nothing worth doing is ever easy and your continued words of encouragement really have helped galvanise our belief that this band has so much more to give.

“It fills us with pride to say that this new chapter of our history will begin in earnest on October 13. The show is our way of thanking every single one of you for standing by us and understanding that this is a continuation – that the songs really are the most important part.

“We hope to see friends old and new on the 13th.”

Lonely The Brave have been working on what will be their third studio album and follow-up to 2016’s Things Will Matter.