Lonely The Brave issue The Blue, The Green promo

Lonely The Brave have released a promo for their track The Blue, The Green.

It’s lifted from their debut album The Days War, which launched last month via Hassle Records.

Guitarist Mark Trotter says of the track: “Our favourite songs are the ones that you take as your own. Songs that remind you of a place, a time, or a moment.”

The band recently asked fans to contribute to an alternative take on the new single. They posted tab and sheet music on their official website and wanted people to record individual sections. These will now be mixed to create a new version of the track which will launch on November 10.

The band are currently on tour with Marmozets across the UK. They’ll then hit the road with Deaf Havana for seven dates in December.

With Marmozets

Oct 13: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 14: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Oct 15 Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Oct 16: Norwich Open

With Deaf Havana

Dec 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Dec 15: Falmouth Princess Pavilions

Dec 16: Exeter Lemon Grove

Dec 17: Coventry Kasbah

Dec 18: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Dec 19: Middlesbrough Empire

Dec 20: Lincoln Engine Shed