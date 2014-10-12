Lonely The Brave issue The Blue, The Green promo

Lonely The Brave have released a promo for their track The Blue, The Green.
It’s lifted from their debut album The Days War, which launched last month via Hassle Records.
Guitarist Mark Trotter says of the track: “Our favourite songs are the ones that you take as your own. Songs that remind you of a place, a time, or a moment.”
The band recently asked fans to contribute to an alternative take on the new single. They posted tab and sheet music on their official website and wanted people to record individual sections. These will now be mixed to create a new version of the track which will launch on November 10.
The band are currently on tour with Marmozets across the UK. They’ll then hit the road with Deaf Havana for seven dates in December.
Tour dates
With Marmozets
Oct 13: Sheffield Corporation
Oct 14: Newcastle O2 Academy 2
Oct 15 Birmingham O2 Academy 3
Oct 16: Norwich Open
With Deaf Havana
Dec 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Dec 15: Falmouth Princess Pavilions
Dec 16: Exeter Lemon Grove
Dec 17: Coventry Kasbah
Dec 18: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Dec 19: Middlesbrough Empire
Dec 20: Lincoln Engine Shed