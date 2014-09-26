Lonely The Brave call on fan support

Lonely The Brave are asking fans to contribute to their next single The Blue, The Green.

They’ve posted tab and sheet music on their website and want people to record sections of the track. These will then be mixed to create a new version of the song which launches on November 10.

The band say: “Our favourite songs are the ones that you take as your own, songs that remind you of a place, a time or a moment – something that is perhaps far removed from what the artist was originally writing about.

“This is your chance to make The Blue, The Green truly yours forever. We are so excited to hear your versions of a song that means so much to us.”

The track is taken from their debut album The Days War, which launched earlier this month via Hassle.

The band take to the road on a 13-date co-headlining tour with Marmozets next month and will support Deaf Havana on their December UK tour.

With Marmozets

Oct 01: Manchester Deaf Institute

Oct 02: Glasgow King Tut’s

Oct 03: Liverpool O2 Academy

Oct 04: Cardiff CF10

Oct 06: Brighton Komedia

Oct 08: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Oct 09: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 10: London Scala

Oct 11: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Oct 13: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 14: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Oct 15 Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Oct 16: Norwich Open

With Deaf Havana

Dec 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Dec 15: Falmouth Princess Pavilions

Dec 16: Exeter Lemon Grove

Dec 17: Coventry Kasbah

Dec 18: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Dec 19: Middlesbrough Empire

Dec 20: Lincoln Engine Shed