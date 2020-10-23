Lockett-Vettese live online tonight and in conversation with Bill Bruford

Former Jethro Tull keyboard player Peter John-Vettese and Peter Gabriel/Robert Plant drummer Pete Lockett will perform a special online show this evening, followed by an exclusive live interview with former Yes/King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford. And you can name your own price for tickets.

The Lock-Vettese Band will be performing via the Bandstream online platform from The Lighthouse venue in Poole this evening at 8pm (BST) as part of their Behind Closed Door... Artists In residence series. This will be followed by a Virtual Green Room Experience when Bill Bruford, who has worked with both Vettese and Lockett, interviews the pair.

The night is billed as "…a series of unique performances, collaborations and happenings featuring Lockett-Vettese Band. Both virtuoso soloists in their own right, Pete Lockett and Peter-John Vettese join forces to open the post-lockdown series at Poole Lighthouse as resident artists, creating and improvising spontaneously in a whole new cinematic soundscape, exploring connections with an eclectic list of guest artists."

Get tickets.