Live hit the road on back of album release

Live have confirmed a number of European dates as part of the promotional drive for their upcoming album.

Last month they confirmed the release The Turn on October 27 – their first album in eight years and the first to feature singer Chris Shinn.

Shinn, who replaced Ed Kowalczyk in 2012, says: “There was never really a question of if we could do it, it was simply how loud are we going to do it?”

Included in the four European dates for November is a show at London’s Koko.

Guitarist Chad Taylor says: “It was essential that Live push itself beyond what we’ve done in our past while also holding true to the values that so many fans love about the band.

“On The Turn, I think we found that delicate balance. It certainly helped that Chris Shinn was a fan of the band. He was able to help guide us to the ultimate version of the band from a fan’s perspective. It’s been incredibly refreshing from a creative standpoint – and our fans seem equally as thrilled with the live performance.”

Live 2014 European dates

Nov 05: London Koko

Nov 06: Antwerp Trix

Nov 07: Amsterdam Melkweb Mex

Nov 09: Berlin C-CL