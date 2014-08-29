Live return with 1st album in 8 years

Live will release their first album for eight years in October.

The Turn will be the band’s first record with new singer Chris Shinn, who replaced Ed Kowalczyk in 2012. It’s due for release on October 27 via Think Loud Recordings.

The release of the album will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the group’s eight-million selling Throwing Copper.

Original members Chad Taylor, Patrick Dahlheimer and Chad Gracey remain in the line-up.

A Pledge Music campaign has been started to help with the album launch, with a portion of the proceeds going to Musicians On Call – a charity which brings music to the bedsides of hospital patients.

On recruiting Shinn, Chad Taylor says: “The only name suggested by all three of us was Chris Shinn. There was no audition process. We simply called our friend and asked if he wanted to make Live music.”

Detail of a world tour will follow in due course.

The Turn tracklist