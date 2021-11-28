Live 1974 Gong album to be released

Gong are to have an archive live album from 1974 released following the discovery of a new mixing desk recording. Live At Longlaville 27/10/1974 will be released through the Madfish label on December 10.

The two-disc set was recorded following the release of the band's fifth studio album You, the third and final part of the band's acclaimed Radio Gnome Invisible trilogy, featuring material from You and 1973's Angel's Egg, as well as Steve Hillage’s Solar Musick Suite, a track that would not appear on record until 1975, when Fish Rising was released. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

Live At Longlaville 27/10/1974 is taken from a sound desk recording. Despite playing something in the region of 150 live shows in 1974, very few recordings of the band over this period exist.

Pre-order Live At Longlaville 27/10/1974.

(Image credit: Madfish)

Gong: Live At Longlaville 27/10/1974

CD 1:

1. Other Side Of The Sky

2. Master Builder

3. Perfect Mystery

4. Tropical Fish

5. I Never Glid Before

6. Solar Musick Suite

CD 2:

1. Flute Salad

2. Oily Way

3. Outer Temple

4. Inner Temple

5. A Sprinkling Of Clouds

6. You Can’t Kill Me

7. Isle Of Everywhere (Part 1)