Little Simz releases swaggering new single Rollin Stone

Little Simz has shared the new single Rollin Stone, taken off her upcoming album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, arriving September 3 via her own Age 101 label.

The British rapper serves uncompromising, snappy bars like 'Want my suit tailored by Gucci, First-class to Shibuya for the sushi, Give me my cheques and give me my plaques, Want breakdowns and I want my stats, pronto' alongside a slick, swaggering rhythm.

Rollin Stone is the third single lifted from Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, following the release of Woman and Introvert earlier this year.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is now available to pre-order. Listen to Rollin Stone below.

Tracklist:

1. Introvert

2. Woman ft. Cleo Sol

3. Two Worlds Apart

4. I Love You I Hate You

5. Little Q Part 1 (Interlude)

6. Little Q Part 2

7. Gems (Interlude)

8. Speed

9. Standing Ovation

10. I See You

11. The Rapper That Came to Tea (Interlude)

12. Rollin Stone

13. Protect My Energy

14. Never Make Promises (Interlude)

15. Point and Kill ft. Obongjayar

16. Fear No Man

17. The Garden (Interlude)

18. How Did You Get Here

19. Miss Understood