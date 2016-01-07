Little Caesar plan album releases

US outfit Little Caesar are planning to release a live album – and return to the studio later this year.

Their last album was 2012’s American Dream and they embarked on a European tour last summer.

The band say: “We have been off the radar for a while – we don’t like shouting without having something to shout about. We just got done listening to a great live show we recorded last tour in Holland. We will be putting out a great double live CD – our first ever live record.

“We’ll also be going into the recording studio late next month to start our next studio album.”

They’ll play at this year’s Spirit Of 66 at Verviers, Belgium on May 17 and say they’ll announce further dates in the spring.