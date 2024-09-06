Listen to Unfinished, the last song Eddie and Alex Van Halen ever recorded together

Alex Van Halen has shared a snippet of Unfinished, the last song he ever recorded with his brother, the late, legendary Edward Van Halen.

The full recording will be included in the audiobook of the drummer's forthcoming memoir Brothers, scheduled for publication on October 22 via HarperCollins.

Wolfgang Van Halen responded to his uncle's Instagram post by posting five 'heart' emojis.



Described by the publishers as both an "intimate and open account, nothing like any rock-and-roll memoir you've ever read" and a "love letter to his younger brother Edward", the 384-page Brothers with written in collaboration with New Yorker writer Ariel Levy and promises to bring readers "a story of brotherhood, music, and enduring love."

A press release from the publishers quotes Alex Van Halen saying: "I was with him from day one. We shared the experience of coming to this country and figuring out how to fit in. We shared a record player, an 800-square-foot house, a mom and dad, and a work ethic. Later, we shared the back of a tour bus, alcoholism, the experience of becoming famous, of becoming fathers and uncles, and of spending more hours in the studio than I've spent doing anything else in this life. We shared a depth of understanding that most people can only hope to achieve in a lifetime."

Alex Van Halen promises that Brothers will "set the record straight on Edward's life and death."

"This book is a fascinating story of a band – and so much more: it’s also a chronicle of family and talent and the passion to create," says the book’s editor Sara Nelson. "It is the definitive take on Edward Van Halen’s life and death from the one who knew and loved him best."

