Listen to Trivium's Matt Heafy and guitar virtuoso Sophie Lloyd team up for heavy metal anthem Fall Of Man

Guitar hero Sophie Lloyd, who was recently voted the Best Rock Guitarist Of 2022 by the readers of Music Radar, has teamed up with Trivium frontman Matt Heafy for brand new single Fall Of Man. The track, a thunderous slice of classic heavy metal featuring vocal and guitar contributions from The Heaf, comes from Lloyd's upcoming full-length album, Imposter Syndrome, due out later this year via Autumn Records.

“Working with Matthew K. Heafy has been a dream come true!” says Lloyd of the collaboration. “Trivium have been one of my favourite bands since I was a kid, I used to dye my own Trivium t-shirts and wear them everyday.”



“Sophie Lloyd is an immensely talented force of a musician and songwriter,” adds Heafy. “I recall first seeing Sophie’s guitar playing online and being truly blown away - so having been a fan of Sophie’s for several years, I was honoured when asked to guest on an upcoming track. When I learned that Trivium had been a long-time favourite band of Sophie’s - I was humbled and appreciative.”

“My co-writer/drummer Christopher Painter and I had a lot of fun experimenting with different time signatures and using some scales that I don’t traditionally use," Lloyd explains of the song itself. “Also, Matt writing and recording the song on Twitch was really cool as we got real-time feedback from fans on what they want to hear. He really elevated the song into a metal masterpiece and I’m so excited for people to hear it!”

A video for the single is expected to drop next week. Listen to Fall Of Man via various streaming platforms here.