Sophie Lloyd voted Best Rock Guitarist of 2022

By Merlin Alderslade
( Classic Rock )
published

Sophie Lloyd, the mega-talented YouTube guitarist who released her own single and toured with Machine Gun Kelly this year, has been voted 2022's Best Rock Guitarist by the readers of Music Radar

Sophie Lloyd playing guitar
(Image credit: Sophie Lloyd / YouTube)

Sophie Lloyd, the virtuoso guitarist who began her career on YouTube and social media before touring with Machine Gun Kelly and releasing her critically acclaimed debut solo single, Do Or Die, earlier this year, has been voted the Rock Guitarist Of The Year by the readers of our friends over at Music Radar.

Lloyd beat out heavy competition from the likes of Cardinal Black's Chris Buck, who came in at second place, plus Alter Bridge duo Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy, legendary shredder Steve Vai and Shinedown's Zach Myers, who were voted in at third, fourth and fifth respectively. 

Rounding out Music Radar's Top 10 Rock Guitarists Of The Year are Red Hot Chili Peppers legend John Frusciante (sixth place), fretboard genius Joe Satriani (seventh), Muse frontman Matt Bellamy (eighth), fast-rising player Lari Basillo (ninth) and Ryan Adams (tenth).

"I was so honoured to just be nominated on this list alongside some of my favourite guitarists, let alone win!" comments Sophie Lloyd on winning the prestigious vote. "It’s been such an incredible year and this rounds it off so amazingly. Also a massive thank you to all of my supporters, I’m so lucky to have such an incredible community behind me."

Lloyd joined Machine Gun Kelly for his Mainstream Sellout tour this year, releasing her solo single Do Or Die last month. The track and accompanying video feature vocals from Inglorious frontman Nathan James.

Watch the video below.

Last year, Sophie spoke to Metal Hammer about her incredible rise to prominence on social media, where her play-along videos have earned her millions of views.

"It started as a virtual portfolio for me to look back on and see my progress," she explained. "Then it became something so much bigger."

“I try to tailor my pages to the right audiences," she added of her videos, "so I’ll do a lot of classic rock covers for the slightly older generation of rock music lovers on YouTube, and then on TikTok I’ll do shred versions of artists such as YungBlud, Bring Me The Horizon, Lil Nas X and BlackPink for the Gen Z’ers. And my Instagram is kind a mix of everything!”

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 