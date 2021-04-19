The Wildhearts announce new album, 21st Century Love Songs, and UK tour

The Wildhearts will release a new album, 21st Century Love Songs, in September.

The follow up to Classic Rock’s Album of 2019, the brilliant Renaissance Men, 21st Century Love Songs is set for release on September 3 via Graphite Records.

“Renaissance Men reminded me of our first album, Earth Vs The Wildhearts,” says Ginger Wildheart. “No one knew how the fans and press would receive it, so it was balls-to-the-wall rock and fuck 'em if they don't like it.”

“Going in again, for 21st Century Love Songs, naturally reminded me of our second album, PHUQ, where we got to flex our creative muscle, and show everyone what we're capable of. This time we let the songs simmer until absolutely ready. We let the theme of the album present itself. There's a subtlety to this album, something that people don't often associate with The Wildhearts, and a sense of adventure in the unorthodox arrangements of the songs. This is where I become a fan of the band, when we ditch the rule book and just follow our instinct. Sarcastic, fun, angry, proud, experimental and belligerent, all wrapped up in a big 'fuck you', this is the sound of the band in their natural habitat. This time we're in control.”

The Wildhearts premiered one new song from the album, Splitter, during a livestream performance on April 17: the livestream, which also features more than 90 minutes of interviews with the band conducted by Frank Turner, and a 47 minute cookery lesson from CJ Wildheart, is still available to purchase. The performance of Splitter is one of the extras on the Deluxe edition of the livestream.

21st Century Love songs is available to pre-order now.

The band have also announced an 18-date UK tour in September/October to promote the album.

The Wildhearts’ autumn headline tour will visit:

03 September Tramshed, Cardiff

04 September SWX, Bristol

05 September Phoenix, Exeter

06 September Cheese & Grain, Frome

08 September Academy 2, Manchester

09 September Electric Ballroom, London

10 September Waterfront, Norwich

11 September Chalk, Brighton

12 September Madding Crowd, Bournemouth

15 September KKs Steel Mill, Wolverhampton

16 September Guildhall, Gloucester

17 SeptemberBoiler Shop, Newcastle

18 September Sylus, Leeds

20 September Mac Arts, Galashiels

21 September Tolbooth, Stirling

22 September The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

24 September Foundry, Sheffield

25 September Engine Rooms, Southampton

01 October Great British Alternative Festival, Skegness

02 October MK11, Milton Keynes

15 October Roadmender, Northampton

16 October Cornwall Rocks, Cornwall