Listen to Todd Rundgren's version of King Crimson's 21st Century Schizoid Man

Todd Rundgren has covered King Crimson's 1969 classic 21st Century Schizoid Man, and you can listen to his new version below.

The new version, which also features Arthur Brown, former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland and Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, as well as current King Crimson member Mel Collins on saxophone.

"I had the great privilege of seeing Crimson live in London just after the first album was released, a really inventive, wonderful band," says Ian Paice. "We in Deep Purple thought they were really great!"

The tracks is taken from Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King, a new reworking of King Crimson's legendary 1969 debut album In The Court Of The Crimson King, which will be released through Cleopatra Records on April 19.

Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King features an array of musical talent from the progressive world including all of those mentioned above plus current King Crimson vocalist/guitarist Jakko Jakszyk, Steve Hillage, Chester Thompson, Brian Auger, the late Nik Turner and Dream Theater's James LaBrie as well as Joe Lynn Turner, Marty Friedman, Carmine Appice and more.

Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King will be available on coloured vinyl, CD and as a digital album. You can see the album's new striking artwork and the tracklisitng and cast below.

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

Various Artists: Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King

1. 21st Century Schizoid Man feat. Todd Rundgren, Arthur Brown, Mel Collins, Chris Poland & Ian Paice

2. I Talk To The Wind feat. Mel Collins, Django Jakszyk & Jakko M Jakszyk

3. Epitaph feat. Alan Davey, Paul Rudolph, Nik Turner, Adam Hamilton & Danny Faulkner

4. Moonchild feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Marty Friedman, Jah Wobble & Chester Thompson

5. The Court Of The Crimson King feat. James LaBrie, Carmine Appice & Steve Hillage

BONUS TRACKS [CD ONLY]

6. 21st Century Schizoid Man feat. Arthur Brown, Brian Auger, Chris Poland & Ian Paice

7. 21st Century Schizoid Man (Instrumental Version)