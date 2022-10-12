Listen to Tigercub's filthy-riff heavy new single The Perfume Of Decay

Brighton's Tigercub have shared their first single for Stone Gossard's Loosegroove Records, the riff-heavy The Perfume Of Decay.

Speaking about the release, frontman Jamie Hall says, "They say comparison is the thief of joy and nowhere is this more acutely felt than on the internet; the public ledger where I must amend my social cv daily, to portray my life to others in the most rose tinted & ineffable way possible. The reality couldn’t be further from the truth of course, beneath this facade I am crumbling, cascading into despair and at odds with my emotions.



"The Perfume of Decay is my expression of this feeling, an argument between affectation and naturalness. It marks the beginning of a new era for us – this is Tigercub at its heaviest, its most accomplished, and most unapologetic."



Bigging up his label's new signing, Pearl Jam guitarist Gossard says, “Jamie Hall is not only an incredible songwriter, singer, and fucking wicked guitarist but he also has a deep understanding of art and music history. This guy dabbles in it all - visual arts, digital media, world history. This band is generational, and Jamie’s a natural star. Loosegroove couldn’t be happier working with Tigercub.”

Listen to The Perfume Of Decay below:

Tigercub will be supporting Clutch on their upcoming UK/European tour, which is set to kick off in Glasgow on November 11.



More new music from the band is on its way.



"It’s all about opposites," Jamie Hall says. "Sweet-and-salty popcorn tends to taste better than regular popcorn, even though those are two opposing forces. I wanted to nail that concept with our heavy guitars, softer-sung vocals, Can-style grooves, and a bit of shoegaze. Counterpoints can come together and make a powerful connection. I’ve crossed the threshold from my 20s to my 30s, so I’m getting older, but I’m also entering my prime. This record is a reflection of that."