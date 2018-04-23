Trending

Listen to the new single from Daron Malakian’s Scars On Broadway

System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian releases Lives - the first new material from his Scars On Broadway project since 2008

(Image: © Francesco Castaldo - Getty)

Daron Malakian’s Scars On Broadway have released their new single titled Lives.

It was reported last week that the System Of A Down guitarist had resurrected his side-project, with the song the first material from the band since their self-titled debut album in 2008.

Malakian said: “First song/video off of the second Scars On Broadway album drops April 23. Oh it’s true. It’s damn true.”

A new album will launch in the near future, with the video for the song expected to arrive later this afternoon. Listen to the track and watch a snippet from the Mikael Sharafya-directed promo below.

Earlier this month, System Of A Down announced a handful of live US dates for later this year. The band’s last album was 2005’s Hypnotize.

We are the people who were kicked out of history. We are the people who exist in victory. #tomorrow #DMSOB #daronmalakian Daron Malakian

