System Of A Down’s Daron Malakian resurrects Scars On Broadway

System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian has resurrected his Scars On Broadway project.

They released their self-titled debut album in 2008 – and in an Instagram post, Malakian has confirmed that a new single and video will launch later this month which will be followed by their second album.

Introducing the new name of Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway, the guitarist says: “First song/video off of the second Scars On Broadway album drops April 23. Oh it’s true. It’s damn true.”

The video has been directed by Mikael Sharafya, who has posted two images on his Instagram account showing Malakian and his new lineup.

Earlier this month, System Of A Down announced a handful of live US dates for later this year.

The band’s last album was 2005’s Hypnotize, with frontman Serj Tankian reporting in December that he was “more interested in writing instrumental pieces of music.”

Last summer, bassist Shavo Odadjian admitted that he had no idea when a new record would arrive.