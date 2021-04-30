Listen to the fierce new Tom Morello X Pussy Riot collaboration Weather Strike

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has joined forces with Russian punks Pussy Riot on their politically charged new single, Weather Strike.

“Pussy Riot is the one of the most radical and important activist groups of all time,” says Morello, who co-wrote the track with the band. “Their fearless blending of art and confrontation is a constant inspiration and it’s an honour to combine forces on this powerful, revolutionary track Weather Strike.”

Pussy Riot’s co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova says: “Both for Tom and me politics has always been closely intertwined with our music, like two sides of a Mobius strip. It’s an honour to collaborate and be friends with Tom. I feel strong, empowered, supported, seen, respected, when I work with Tom, I feel that we’re forming a good part of a revolutionary art army together, true allies and comrades.”

Explaining the deeper meaning behind the song - which opens with the memorable lyric “I’m sorry I just puked on your police suit” - Tolokonnikova adds: “Weather Strike is a dreamy utopian track for me, we loudly proclaim the future we want to see: alternative systems of public safety where police violence is no longer an issue, an ultimate joy of rebellion and rejecting injustice, and also I sing about my dream to turn the main FSB (ex-KGB) moments of Russian history- I’ll make it happen when Putin is no longer in power.”

The song’s striking video was directed by Ksti Hu, who previously worked with Pussy Riot on the video for their March single Sexist (featuring Hofmannita) and February’s single Rage, which called for the release of prominent Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny from prison.

After ten years releasing singles and EPs, Pussy Riot are expected to release their debut album later this year.