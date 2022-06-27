Coheed And Cambria to donate all profits from Oklahoma concert to Center For Reproductive Rights

Coheed And Cambria will donate the profits from their upcoming concert in Oklahoma City to the Center For Reproductive Rights, a global human rights organisation of lawyers and advocates who ensure reproductive rights are protected in law.

The US prog rockers announced this donation following the news that the US Supreme Court would be overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark legal ruling in 1973 that legalised abortion in the United States. US states will now be able to set their own laws regarding the legality of abortion, and it’s expected that about half will outlaw the procedure.

Hours after the Supreme Court’s decision was announced, Coheed And Cambria released the below statement on their social media:

“In light of today's Roe V. Wade Supreme Court decision and Oklahoma's recent near-total ban on abortion, we will be donating all profits (min $25,000) from our Oklahoma City show (August 20) to the Center for Reproductive Rights. http://reproductiverights.org".

In light of today’s Roe V. Wade Supreme Court decision and Oklahoma’s recent near-total ban on abortion, we will be donating all profits (min $25,000) from our Oklahoma City show (August 20) to the Center for Reproductive Rights.https://t.co/GDgn9Dqrig pic.twitter.com/vYVSG6yB9fJune 24, 2022 See more

Last month, Oklahoma's governor Kevin Stitt signed into law the most restrictive abortion ban yet in the nation. The law bans doctors from performing abortions at any point in a pregnancy. The only exceptions in the Oklahoma law are to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, numerous names in the rock and metal world have come forward to make donations and express dismay at the news, from Rage Against The Machine to Paramore.