Testament’s Eric Peterson details new Dragonlord album

Dragonlord - Dominion 1. Entrance

2. Dominion

3. Ominous Premonition

4. Lamia

5. Love of the Damned

6. Northlanders

7. The Discord Of Melkor

8. Serpents Of Fire

Testament guitarist Eric Peterson’s Dragonlord have announced details of their new studio album.

Dominion, the long-awaited follow up to 2005’s Black Wings Of Destiny, was originally scheduled for release back in 2016 – and it’s now been confirmed that it’ll arrive on September 21 via Spinefarm Records.

And to mark the announcement, the black metal project have released a lyric video for the title track, which can be watched below.

Peterson says: “I’m super stoked for you all to finally hear Dominion! This song has all the arsenal to engage any metal appetite!

“From the first drum cannon-walloping performed by Alex Bent, to the melodic discorded sounds of my guitars and haunting choirs performed by Celtic singer Leah, entering in my lyrical blackened satanic tongue followed by unholy orchestrated strings and violas performed by Mr. Livingston – this song has it all!

“A beautiful violent storm whirls your way! Breaking down to two old school influenced guitar solos voiced before and after by some cleaner melodic singing, only to be sucked back into the vortex. Enjoy!”

Speaking about the delay in releasing the album, Peterson says: “The biggest obstacle was getting the vocal patterns and lyrics right; telling the story of the music.

“Maybe I was a little too picky, but at the end of the day I'm glad we didn't settle for things that I wasn't feeling right about.”