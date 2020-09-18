Listen to Sontaag's new single Beyond Forever

International space rock collective Sontaag have released two brand new tracks, Beyond Forever and Back To My Soul, through Cleopatra Records.

Core duo Richard Sontaag and Ian Fortnam are once again joined by Adam And The Ants/Bow Wow Wow drummer Dave Barbarossa (who featured on the band's cover of Hawkwind's Silver Machine which was released last year), while former Swervedriver bassist Steve George also features.

“Between them, these compositions form the next chapter of the Sontaag story," says Fortnam. "The conclusion of the album saw our lead character drifting away from a scene of total annihilation into an uncertain future. These songs reflect our hero's innermost thoughts. Beyond Forever finds him lost, alone, permanently social distanced, but ultimately optimistic, while Back To My Soul has him searching for spiritual redemption while mourning for all that's gone. If our first chapters were set in outer space, these next instalments play out in a terminally locked-down inner space.”